Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.