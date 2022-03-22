Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.67.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

