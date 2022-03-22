State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,750 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

