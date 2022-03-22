State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 585 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 33.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 168.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $829.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

