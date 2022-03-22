Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.58.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

