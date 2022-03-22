STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.