STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$2.42 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

