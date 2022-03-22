STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 14.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $233.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $184.68 and a 52-week high of $248.29.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

