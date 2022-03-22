Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie stock opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.