Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie stock opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.