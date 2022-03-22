stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.31 or 0.07050167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,461.22 or 1.00042515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042439 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00028992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

