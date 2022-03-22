Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $195.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $169.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average is $217.97.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

