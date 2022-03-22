Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 702,958 shares of company stock worth $12,414,846 in the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

