StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 389,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

