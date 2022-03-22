StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DIT opened at $160.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.79. Amcon Distributing has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

