StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 million, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 1.82. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

