StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

