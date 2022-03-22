StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHCGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

