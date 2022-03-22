StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TEDU stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

