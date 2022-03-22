StockNews.com Downgrades Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Buy

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Industrias Bachoco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE IBA opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

