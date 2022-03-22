StockNews.com Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,871,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.