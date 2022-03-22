StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.95 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

