StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.