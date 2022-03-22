StockNews.com Lowers Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $39.26 on Friday. Silicom has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Silicom by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.