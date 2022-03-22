StockNews.com Upgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Strong-Buy

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

OTEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Open Text by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Open Text by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Open Text by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.