StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 10.6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.74. 223,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,327,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in StoneCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 14.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

