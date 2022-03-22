STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.99. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSKN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

