Strategic Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45.

