Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 9,333 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 494.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,345 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

