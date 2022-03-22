Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,573,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 329,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 610.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 341,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after buying an additional 293,140 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.

