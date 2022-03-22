Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 996 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $253.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.39. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.