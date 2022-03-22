Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196,789 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

