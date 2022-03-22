Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.32.
About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.