Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $20.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

SDIG stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

