Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $20.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
SDIG stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $35.79.
About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.
