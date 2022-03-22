Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $265.79 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $228.45 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.03. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

