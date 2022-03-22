Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 28 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $608.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

