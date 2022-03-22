S&U (LON:SUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of S&U (LON:SUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,660 ($35.02) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SUS opened at GBX 2,445 ($32.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £296.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,590.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,714.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 39.78 and a quick ratio of 39.78. S&U has a 12 month low of GBX 2,140 ($28.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $33.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.55), for a total transaction of £405,000 ($533,175.36).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

