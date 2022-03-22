Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,577 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 359,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 672.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

