Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,354 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLCO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 340,928 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLCO. Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

MLCO opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

