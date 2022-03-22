Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,677,000 after purchasing an additional 167,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

