Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $312,000 Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,980 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 277,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 182,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

