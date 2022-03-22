Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $440,000 Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

