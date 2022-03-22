Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 262,829 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $67,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 111,546 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

NYSE:SU opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.