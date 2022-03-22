Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

STRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of STRO stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $369.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.