Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2296 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of SYANY opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Sydbank A/S has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Sydbank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

