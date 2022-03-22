Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,098,575 shares.The stock last traded at $2.23 and had previously closed at $2.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 509,611 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

