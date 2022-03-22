TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm’s (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 23rd. TC Biopharm had issued 4,117,648 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $17,500,004 based on an initial share price of $4.25. During TC Biopharm’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
TC Biopharm Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TC Biopharm (TCBP)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.