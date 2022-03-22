TD Securities Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$33.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on D.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.44.

Shares of D.UN stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 89,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.37. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$20.81 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,760,002 shares in the company, valued at C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

