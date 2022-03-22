TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TELGet Rating) to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $972,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 964,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.01. 1,770,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.20. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

