Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$1,924,800.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marcia Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$1,924,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,069,160.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$28.70 and a 52 week high of C$56.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.