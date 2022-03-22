Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$1,924,800.00 in Stock

Mar 22nd, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) Senior Officer Marcia Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$1,924,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,069,160.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$28.70 and a 52 week high of C$56.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

