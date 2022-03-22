Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.93. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 348,615 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.98.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,631,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
