Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.93. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 348,615 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,631,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

