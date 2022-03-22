Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.55 on Tuesday, hitting $940.71. 662,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,135,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $894.25 and a 200 day moving average of $938.79. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $944.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

