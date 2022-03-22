Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $935.68.

TSLA opened at $921.16 on Monday. Tesla has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $894.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $938.79.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

